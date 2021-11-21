Visakhapatnam: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu to flag off additional Vistadome coaches

Visakhapatnam: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the maiden run of Visakhapatnam-Araku special train (08525) with Vistadome LHB Coaches on Monday at 11 am.

A new LHB rake with additional Vistadome coaches is scheduled to be flagged off from the platform No. 1 of Visakhapatnam railway station on Monday at 11 am.

Following which, there will be restrictions of the passenger movement at platform No 1 in Visakhapatnam station.

In connection with this, gate no:1 will be sealed by security an hour in advance i.e., at 10 am. Either people should come before 10 am or enter through the VIP gate.

At the dais, only Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, East Coast Railway (ECoR) general manager and Waltair Division railway manager, will be occupying the seats.

The Vice President alone will speak on the occasion. No other public representatives will be permitted to speak due to model code of conduct being in force. People are requested to follow regulations.

In its effort to provide comfortable and safe journey to the travelling passengers, ECoR decided to introduce modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake to Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam express with additional Vistadome coach with effect from November 23. Now, Visakhapatnam-Kirandul express (18551) will run with LHB rake with additional Vistadome coach with effect from November 23 and Kirandul-Visakhapatnam express (18552) will run with LHB coaches with effect from November 24.

The Vistadome coaches will be attached in the rear by 18551/18552 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam. This pair of trains will have 13 LHB coaches consisting of Vistadome coaches-2, sleeper class-1, general second class-8, second class luggage cum disabled coach-1 and generator motor car-1, which can accommodate 1,100 passengers approximately.