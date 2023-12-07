Visakhapatnam: Vicky sniffs narcotics on day-one of its duty

Visakhapatnam : On the day-one of joining its duty, ‘Vicky’ garners appreciation from the cops for its exceptional skills. As narcotics trained sniffer dog Vicky was introduced in Visakhapatnam railway station, it led to a spotting of 12-kg of cannabis hidden in bags.

During its recent checking at platform No:6 and 7 of Visakhapatnam railway station, Vicky, led by a team of cops, detected two backpacks containing approximately 6-kg of ganja each upon the train’s arrival at platform No.6 at night. Vicky’s detection prompted immediate response from the RPF inspector and the team wherein they searched the owner’s bag. The three persons carrying the bags revealed that they bought ganja, boarded train No.08552 and reached Visakhapatnam.

However, fearing detection during a dog squad check, they left two bags at platform No.6 and escaped from gate No.5 with another bag. The task force apprehended them and recovered ganja bags.

The prompt response of the RPF team along with effective use of the narcotics trained sniffer dog Vicky contributed to the successful retrieval of ganja bags.

Along with coordinated efforts of the Railway Protection Force and task force, Vicky’s role played a significant role in detecting the individuals involved in illegal activities.

A total of eight dogs deployed in the Waltair division to place a check on illegal activities. Apart from sniffer and tracker dogs, the division recently added narcotics trained Vicky to the roster.