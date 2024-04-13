Visakhapatnam: VIIT organises awareness programme on cyber security

Visakhapatnam : Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology (VIIT) organised an awareness programme about cybersecurity here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Information Sharing and Analysis Centre (ISAC) group captain Anand Naidu explained the online frauds in detail. He mentioned that online frauds have increased in the recent past, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.



He stated that the number of cybercrimes has increased after the rise in the use of smartphones and computers. Anand Naidu cautioned people to be cautious while opening messages and links from unknown people and sources.



Institution Rector V Madhusudhana Rao stated that more cybercrimes are taking place due to trusting unknown persons and sharing account details with them. He said not to rely on unknown persons to increase income sources.



He said that students, housewives and educated people are also affected by the cyber criminals. During the programme, VIIT signed a MoU with the ISAC. Principal of the college J Sudhakar, students and other staff participated.