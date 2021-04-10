Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao meets ENC chief Ajendra Bahadur Singh

Visakhapatnam: Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) K Rama Mohana Rao met Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Vice-Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh at the headquarters here on Friday.

Along with the ongoing developmental projects, the chairman appraised the ENC chief on the performance of the Visakhapatnam Port. Various issues of mutual interest to the Indian Navy and VPT were discussed on the occasion.

The Indian Navy and the VPT have a shared history, and have coexisted at Visakhapatnam since the 1930s.