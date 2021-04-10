Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao meets ENC chief Ajendra Bahadur Singh

VPT Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao interacting with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Vice-Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, at the ENC Headquarters in Visakhapatnam on Friday
x

VPT Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao interacting with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Vice-Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, at the ENC Headquarters in Visakhapatnam on Friday

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) K Rama Mohana Rao met Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Vice-Adm...

Visakhapatnam: Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) K Rama Mohana Rao met Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Vice-Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh at the headquarters here on Friday.

Along with the ongoing developmental projects, the chairman appraised the ENC chief on the performance of the Visakhapatnam Port. Various issues of mutual interest to the Indian Navy and VPT were discussed on the occasion.

The Indian Navy and the VPT have a shared history, and have coexisted at Visakhapatnam since the 1930s.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X