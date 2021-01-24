Visakhapatnam: VMRDA Commissioner sets deadline for NAD flyover works

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner P Koteswara Rao has inspected the NAD flyover (upper bridge) and directed the officials to speed up the works.

The Commissioner formed a committee including Additional Commissioner Manazir Jilani Samun along with Chief Engineer K Ram Mohan Rao, Chief Urban Planner, DFO and executive engineers to chart out a proposal for the beautification works.

Authorities concerned were instructed to review the progress of lower rotary works and complete the flyover work by February 25 at any cost.

Koteswara Rao instructed the officials concerned to arrange signboards, speed breakers, line markings for the upper rotary as early as possible and to consider all precautionary measures to avoid road accidents.

The Commissioner was accompanied by Executive Engineer Uma Shankar and other officials.