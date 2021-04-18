Visakhapatnam: Volunteers play key role in reaching out to beneficiaries

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said the state has gained outstanding recognition in the country through the introduction of volunteer system.

Presenting awards to village/ward volunteers from Narsipatnam constituency here on Saturday, the minister reiterated that volunteers played a key role while conducting the household survey on Covid-19 across the district.

He congratulated the volunteers for rendering selfless service, risking their life in times of the pandemic.

Srinivasa Rao mentioned that the eligible persons are now availing benefits of welfare schemes as the volunteers are providing service to them at their doorstep.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector V Vinay Chand said the volunteer system was very useful in reaching out to the needy people and helping them with welfare schemes in a transparent manner. Sharing her views, Anakapalle MP BV Satyavathi said the AP government has introduced the volunteer and secretariat system unlike anywhere else in the country.

Narsipatnam Sub Collector N Mourya and MLA P Umashankar Ganesh, Joint Collector P Arun Babu, and SP B Krishna Rao participated in the programme.

Later, the volunteers were presented with special awards.