Visakhapatnam: Volunteers' services lauded

Visakhapatnam: Volunteers played a key role while conducting door-to-door Covid-19 survey across the district, said District Collector V Vinay Chand.

Presenting the village volunteers service awards at a ceremony organised at Elamanchili Government Girls' School here on Thursday, he said volunteers were actively involved in the implementation of welfare schemes.

Vinay Chand stated that the volunteer system in the state of Andhra Pradesh was being studied by other states. He mentioned volunteers should create awareness among the people on vaccination.

The Collector explained that the success of the implementation of welfare schemes was due to the existence of a volunteer system in the state. In recognition of the services rendered by the volunteers, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy honoured them with Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards, he added. Elamanchili MLA U V Ramanamurthy Raju said the government schemes were reaching beneficiaries at their doorsteps with the help of the volunteer system without any delay.

Joint Collector P Arun Babu lauded the volunteers for providing outstanding services.

Elamanchili Municipal Chairperson Rama Kumari, DCCB president Sukumara Verma, Anakapalle RDO Sitharama Rao and others delivered their message.