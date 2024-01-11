Visakhapatnam: Voters of Vizag North usher in new candidates

Visakhapatnam : A favoured place for many in the city, Visakhapatnam North constituency is a home for diverse communities.

Even as diverse communities reside here, the constituency has a larger presence of Velama, Kapu, SC and Kshatriya communities. Compared to other seats, Visakhapatnam North has a predominant presence of Kshatriyas.

Known for giving an opportunity to new candidates, the constituency comprises close to six SC wards and hilly terrains, while parts of Dwarakanagar and Akkayyapalem too get into its fold. Barring a few hilly areas, the constituency is equipped with required infrastructure.

Several government offices, including Geological Survey of India, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Regional Transport Office, Industrial Estate and Government Polytechnic College line the segment which is dominated by the working class. Madhavadhara VUDA Colony, Muralinagar, Narasimha Nagar and Seethammadhara are some of the prime localities of the constituency.

Approximately there are 2.77 lakh voters in the constituency.

In 2009, Thynala Vijay Kumar was elected as an MLA from the Congress, while Ganta Srinivasa Rao from TDP emerged victorious in the 2019 elections with a majority of 1,944 votes.

In 2014, Penmetsa Vishnu Kumar Raju from BJP won with a majority of 18,000-plus votes against Chokkakula Venkata Rao from YSRCP. The segment started witnessing signs of development since then. “There were so many issues when I was an MLA. Back then, the houses along the hilly terrain had no pathways at all. I ensured the infrastructure is facilitated,” the former MLA recalled.

From community halls to pathways along the hilly terrain, drains to culverts, a number of development works were carried out in the segment.

Apparently, sitting MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao is unlikely to contest from the north constituency for the second time in the ensuing polls as he generally does not prefer to repeat the constituency he contests from. While Vishnu Kumar Raju expresses confidence that his victory is certain in the north constituency in the ensuing polls, some of the potential candidates from TDP-JSP combine are also eyeing the segment.