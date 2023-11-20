Visakhapatnam: Walk held to create awareness on refractive errors in kids

Visakhapatnam: ‘Less screen, go green’, ‘good eyesight is every child’s right’, ‘good nutrition, healthy vision’, ‘every 20 minutes, look 20 feet away for 20 seconds’ were some of the placards held by the volunteers while taking out an awareness walk on Sunday.

Organised by LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), the walk began at Kalimata temple and ended at YMCA at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam.

About 400 people participated in the programme meant to educate people on refractive errors in children and the need to identify it early through regular screening.

Bhavik Panchal, head of LVPEI GMRV Vizag campus, Dr Snehal Gantra and Dr Virendra Sachdeva, paediatric ophthalmologists, along with other staff of the LVPEI took part in the event. Speaking on the occasion, the specialists explained refractive disorders and how those who get affected would not be able to properly focus images on the retina.

Such disorders, they mentioned, result in blurring of vision. As children may not be able to detect them much, the experts said timely diagnosis and screening aid in identifying the problem and seeking medical intervention.