Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division conducts 'Run for Fitness'

Visakhapatnam: With an objective to promote health and fitness, Waltair Division is organising 'Fit India Freedom Run' till October 2.

To place a check on obesity, stress, sluggishness etc among people, the division is conducting programmes.

On Saturday, 'Fit India Freedom Run' was held from East Point Colony to RK Beach under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A K Tripathi. Officers, staff and family members participated in the run.

Similar fitness runs are also being organised by various departments. Speaking on this occasion, the DRM said that fitness is a very important aspect of life to keep oneself healthy, which in turn helps fight against coronavirus pandemic by improving immunity.

The participants followed Covid-19 protocols while running, including maintenance of social distancing.