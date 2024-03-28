Visakhapatnam: Waltair division creates history, surpasses Rs 10,000 cr revenue

Visakhapatnam : Waltair Division achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Rs. 10,000 crore in revenue for the first time. This remarkable achievement occurred five days before the end of the financial year, marking a historic moment for the division.

The achievement of exceeding Rs 10,000 crore in revenue signifies a growth of more than 10 percent compared to the previous financial year 2022-23. The success is attributed to several factors, including customer-focused strategies, close coordination with customers, operational efficiency improvement, capacity enhancements, passenger amenities upgrades and effective crew management.

Despite facing various challenges such as natural disasters, security concerns, on-going infrastructure development projects like triple line works and safety-related modernisation work, departments of the division demonstrated outstanding performance contributing to the historic feat.

Highlighting that March 26 will be a historic day for the division as it registered highest revenue, Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad commended the team for their exceptional performance in reaching the milestone. He appreciated the dedication and commitment of the team.

Going ahead, the division remains committed to sustaining its momentum, reflecting its dedication towards excellence and continuous improvement.