Visakhapatnam: Warm welcome accorded to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accorded a warm welcome at Visakhapatnam Airport by Ministers and other officials on Tuesday
Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at Visakhapatnam Airport on Tuesday noon before proceeding to Pathapatnam, Srikakulam to attend the wedding ceremony of MLA Reddy Shanthi’s daughter.

He was received by Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao along with Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Government Whip Budi Muthyala Naidu, Members of Parliament MVV Satyanarayana and BV Satyavathi, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, SP B Krishna Rao, GVMC Commissioner Lakshmisha, among others, at the airport.

The CM, accompanied by MP V Vijayasai Reddy and Additional Secretary Dhananjaya Reddy, left for Srikakulam by a helicopter.

Later, the CM left for Bhubaneswar to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

