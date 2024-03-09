Visakhapatnam: Women honoured for their significant contribution to diverse fields

Visakhapatnam : Saluting women for their significant contribution to various sectors, a number of organisations and institutions came forward to honour them in the city on Friday.

As a part of the ‘International Women’s Day’ celebrations, Waltair Division operated Visakhapatnam-Bhawanipatna (08504) passenger train with all-women crew. President East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (ECoRWWO) Waltair, Manjushree Prasad along with Preethi Rana, senior divisional operational manager felicitated the women team at Visakhapatnam station for operating the train successfully. Madhusmita Sahoo, vice president, Kavita Gupta, vice president, and Sanyukta, joint secretary, along with ECoRWWO members were present on the occasion.

Led by A Aruna Shree, station manager, Visakhapatnam, the train was operated by Jhansirani as loco pilot, Sadhana Kumari as co-pilot and K Sri Ramya as train manager. The bogies of the train were maintained by an all women bogie maintenance team at Visakhapatnam coach maintenance depot. The Rani Jhansi Ticket checking squad accompanied the team. Recently, this squad was awarded ‘Rail Seva Puraskar’ by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad for their outstanding performance.

RINL



Marking the occasion, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) organised a host of competitions such as poetry, essay writing, poster painting, rangoli designing along with quiz and sports. Director of School of Law, GITAM Anita Rao, who attended as guest speaker, highlighted the importance of investing in women. She exhorted women to explore possibilities to reach greater heights. Women employees took an active part in the celebrations. About 17 women were felicitated on the occasion.

At Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIM-V), Vatsalya team, a social responsibility club, organised programmes that focused on the theme of the day ‘invest in women: accelerate progress’. Delivering a talk in a virtual mode, Uma Rao Ganduri, CHRO Sekhmet Pharmaventures, said that each day belongs to those who believe in nurturing a positive self-assurance that enriches their daily encounters. Counsellor Deepa Mohan, manager (Hospitality and Facilities) Ramu Rayaprolu, among others, underlined the importance of treating women with dignity and respect. Adding to the celebrations, students were involved in fun-filled activities.

Promoting a healthy lifestyle among women, a walkathon was organised by Rainbow Children’s Hospital, involving 1,000 people. The walkathon that commenced from Kali Mata temple to YMCA at RK Beach aimed at building awareness about the importance of inclusivity and celebrating the achievements made by women in various walks of life.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Commissioner of GVMC CM Saikanth Varma, among others, laid emphasis on the need for collective efforts to create a healthcare ecosystem to meet diverse needs of people.