Visakhapatnam: Yoga day held at VSEZ

VSEZ staff performing a yoga position on Saturday
Visakhapatnam: As part of countdown to International Yoga Day, a yoga programme was organised on Saturday at VSEZ for all the officers, staff, VSEZ units and at all the SEZ premises in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion, Vasanta Kiran Babu, IFS, Joint Development Commissioner, Visakhapatnam Special Economic informed that Ministry of Commerce informed that each Ministry of government of India should conduct Yoga programme as countdown to International Day of Yoga and allotted April 9 (73rd Day of Countdown) to Ministry of Commerce and Industries for organising yoga programme.

