Visakhapatnam: YSR Aasara cheques worth Rs 5.13 crore distributed

Visakhapatnam: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu made many promises before 2014 general elections and came to power only to betray the people of AP, said Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao here on Monday.

Taking part in a two-wheeler rally conducted from Madhurawada to Bakkannapalem as a part of the 'Prajalalo Nadu Prajalakosam Nedu Pada Yatra', the Minister laid a foundation stone for the construction of drains, roads and retaining wall at NTR Park Colony at a cost of Rs 60 lakh.

Later, the Minister distributed Rs 5.13 crore YSR Aasara scheme cheques to 712 Self-Help Group members. He assured to set up a community hall with Rs 25 lakh in Bakkannapalem.

Srinivasa Rao explained even in difficult times during the pandemic, the government is continuing development and welfare programmes across the State. GVMC sixth ward corporator candidate M Lakshmi Priyanka said over Rs 150 crore worth of development projects are in progress in Madhurawada.