Visakhapatnam: YSRCP government failed in all fields, says Ganta Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: TDP former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said 'Navratnalu' introduced by the state government has remained as a 'fake ratnalu.'

Unveiling the 'Mahanadu' poster here on Wednesday, Srinivasa Rao stated that the YSRCP government has brushed all the promises made to the people of AP aside, including special category status to Andhra Pradesh, construction of the Polavaram project and special railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao criticised the ruling party that even after four years of its rule, the YSRCP could not complete a single project. "It has been four years since YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed power as Chief Minister of the state. But the YSRCP government failed in all fields. What was assured by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra could not be fulfilled even after four years," Srinivasa Rao mentioned.

When the YSRCP was in the Opposition, the party criticised the TDP government for not making any efforts to get special category status (SCS) and submitted their resignations demanding the same, the MLA recalled. He raised objections over the party's attitude as they changed their tone once they came to power.

The MLA said 22 MPs and 151 MLAs, who came to power, could not achieve SCS as demanded earlier. He expressed surprise over the statement made by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the YSRCP MPs were not required for the BJP and hence could voice much with the Centre.

He alleged that Polavaram was supposed to be completed in a year but could not move even one percent forward.

Srinivasa Rao said the government employees used to appeal for salary increase in the past, but after the YSRCP government came to power, they only hope that their salaries get credited on time. He pointed out that the state capital Amaravati has been changed and made into three capitals, and people are completely against it.

Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said Bhogapuram Green Field International Airport and Adani Data Centre were initiated by the TDP. Keeping the elections in view, the YSRCP government was laying foundation stones for old projects, he added. Further, he said they have grabbed lands in Visakhapatnam in the garb of developing administrative capital and mortgaged government assets in the banks.

Speaking about the arrest of YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy, Palla demanded the DGP's intervention to control the 'drama' and arrest the MP.

TDP MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao said the state has become 'dark Andhra Pradesh' because people gave one chance to the YSRCP.

He said it is a shame that the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones again for the development works done by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the past. He said that the government has completely failed to stop the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

TDP general secretary Pasarla Prasad and other leaders were present.