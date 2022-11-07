Visakhapatnam: YSRCP is ruling with anti-democratic policies

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party political affairs committee member Kona Tatarao mentioned that JSP chief Pawan Kalyan is resolving public issues, while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is focusing on real estate business. Speaking at a media conference here on Sunday, Tatarao accused the YSRCP government of ruling the state with anti-democratic policies. He alleged that 53 houses were demolished in Ippatam village as the locals extended support to Jana Sena's meeting by providing space for the purpose.

"IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath often points out that Pawan Kalyan will come out in public once a week, but Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will not come out of Tadepalli Palace even for once in 15 days," Tatarao pointed out. He alleged that MP V Vijayasai Reddy, Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy and advisor to the AP government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy continue to rule the state under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy as his puppets. All of them continue to loot prime lands in the state, the PAC member alleged.

Ministers Ambati Rambabu, Jogi Ramesh and Gudivada Amarnath were not focusing on anything else but reading the script arriving from Tadepalli, he pointed out. "They should be ashamed of criticising Pawan Kalyan, as Ambati Rambabu could not complete a single irrigation project so far, while Gudivada Amarnath did not bring a single industry to Visakhapatnam," Tatarao stated. Further, Kona Tatarao advised the police not to act as YSRCP activists but perform their duties according to law. JSP Chodavaram constituency in-charge PVSN Raju, Visakhapatnam north in-charge P Usha Kiran, corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav participated in the conference.