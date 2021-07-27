Visakhapatnam: YSRCP proved its mettle once again

Visakhapatnam: Tourism minister M Srinivasa Rao said the YSRCP had once again proved by winning ten out of ten seats in the GVMC standing council elections.

Addressing the media conference, after the thumping victory of the standing committee elections held at GVMC on Tuesday, the minister pointed out that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu fielded the candidates from the TDP even after knowing the strength of the YSRCP.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said he wanted to develop Visakhapatnam on all fronts. "We will make Visakhapatnam the number one corporation in the State," the minister said. The meeting was attended by GVMC mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, deputy mayor J Sridhar, NREDCAP (New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh) chairman KK Raju, among others.