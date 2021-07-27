Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP proved its mettle once again

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
x

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Highlights

Tourism minister M Srinivasa Rao said the YSRCP had once again proved by winning ten out of ten seats in the GVMC standing council elections

Visakhapatnam: Tourism minister M Srinivasa Rao said the YSRCP had once again proved by winning ten out of ten seats in the GVMC standing council elections.

Addressing the media conference, after the thumping victory of the standing committee elections held at GVMC on Tuesday, the minister pointed out that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu fielded the candidates from the TDP even after knowing the strength of the YSRCP.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said he wanted to develop Visakhapatnam on all fronts. "We will make Visakhapatnam the number one corporation in the State," the minister said. The meeting was attended by GVMC mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, deputy mayor J Sridhar, NREDCAP (New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh) chairman KK Raju, among others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X