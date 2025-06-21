Vizag gets ready for setting world record

Visakhapatnam: Expert saver that yoga is best done in the open where the air is fresh with the early morning sun warming the practitioners. That’s fine. Imagine doing it along the picturesque RK Beach here in the company of thousands of others with the aim of setting a world record that may merit entry into the Guinness World Records! Well, that is the setting for the International Day of Yoga celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, potentially making it a standout event among celebrations elsewhere in the country and the world.

In fact, the stage was meticulously set on Friday itself for the grand celebration of International Day of Yoga Day in Visakhapatnam.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead Saturday’s yoga session, which is expected to see over five lakh participants ‘stretching’ across a remarkable 30-kilometer stretch of the Beach Road, from RK Beach to Bhogapuram.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, along with other state Ministers, have already arrived in Visakhapatnam for the momentous occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the yoga session from 6:30 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. on Saturday.Following the event, he will proceed to INS Dega before departing for Delhi at 11:50 a.m. Union Minister for Ayush Pratap Rao Jadhav and Ministry of Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha have been in Visakhapatnam to oversee the extensive arrangements for the International Day of Yoga celebrations