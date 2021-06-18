Vizag is focussing on development says Kurasala Kannababu

Visakhapatnam: District in charge minister Kurasala Kannababu said that Rs 3,000 crore valued works will be completed by the next financial year.

After reviewing the development work of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), the minister told the media that about Rs 600 crore works will be completed in two months.

The minister said that the plans were made to develop Mudasaralova Park and special attractions will be added to the park including the butterflies' zone. Similarly, all the open places in the city will be developed.

Further, Kannababu mentioned that a convention centre will be built in every zone of the city and it will be set up in an area of an acre to two.

Keeping the traffic congestion in view, the minister mentioned that flyovers will be constructed at Visakhapatnam Satyam junction, Maddilapalem and Gajuwaka.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy said Visakhapatnam will be developed as a city free from dirt. "We are planning to develop each ward in GVMC limits with Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore," he added.

The MP stated that people of Visakhapatnam have already been getting hints of developing the district into executive capital.