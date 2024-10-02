Vizag Open second edition from today

Visakhapatnam: The prestigious second edition of the ‘Vizag Open’ would showcase the highest level of professional golf in India, attracting top players from across the country and fifteen other nations, informed honorary secretary of East Point Golf Club MSN Raju.

Briefing about the tournament to the media here on Tuesday, he mentioned that with live broadcasts on major networks, the tournament will reach an audience of 30 million viewers’ worldwide, offering unparalleled visibility and further elevating the club’s reputation on a global stage.

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, along with East Point Golf Club, Visakhapatnam, announced the second edition of the Vizag Open here on Tuesday. The edition will be held at the picturesque setting of East Point Golf Club (EPGC) from October 2.