Live
- CID to investigate actress Jethwani’s case
- Rajini undergoes heart procedure
- BIE to issue duplicate documents free of cost
- Woman surgeon becomes first DG of Armed Forces Medical Services
- CM Naidu for Machilipatnam today
- Will lay down pan-India guidelines, says SC
- Ongole: Senior Citizen Clubs at village-level mooted
- Huge number of people still waiting for flood relief
- Naini accuses Vinay of land-grabbing
- Mahatma Gandhi and his lesson on education
Just In
Vizag Open second edition from today
Visakhapatnam: The prestigious second edition of the ‘Vizag Open’ would showcase the highest level of professional golf in India, attracting top...
Visakhapatnam: The prestigious second edition of the ‘Vizag Open’ would showcase the highest level of professional golf in India, attracting top players from across the country and fifteen other nations, informed honorary secretary of East Point Golf Club MSN Raju.
Briefing about the tournament to the media here on Tuesday, he mentioned that with live broadcasts on major networks, the tournament will reach an audience of 30 million viewers’ worldwide, offering unparalleled visibility and further elevating the club’s reputation on a global stage.
The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, along with East Point Golf Club, Visakhapatnam, announced the second edition of the Vizag Open here on Tuesday. The edition will be held at the picturesque setting of East Point Golf Club (EPGC) from October 2.