Vizag records 106 Covid cases in 24 hours

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam reported 106 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the cumulative caseload to 55,827.

The death toll increased to 472 as one more succumbed to the pandemic in the last 24 hours.

Altogether 53,179 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals after their complete recovery.

While there are 2,176 active cases in the district now, very active clusters are nine. Active clusters are 16 and dormant clusters 296. Currently, there are 627 de-notified clusters in the district. Though officials concerned are creating awareness on wearing masks and maintaining social distance, not many are adhering to the Covid-19 safety standards. With the active cases witnessing a drop, health officials warn of dire consequences if the safety protocols are neglected.

They also add that there is a scope for a second wave of the Covid-19 like in the other countries and hence compliance to hand hygiene measures and other safety protocols will go a long way in containing the pandemic and bringing down the active cases.