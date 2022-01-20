Vizianagaram girl selected for Republic Day parade

Vizianagaram: Anna Neha Thomas, a second year BSc Computer Science student and NCC cadet of SITAM college was selected for the Republic Day Parade scheduled on January 26 in New Delhi.

Anna said that It was an exhilarating experience to be part of the R Day parade. Speaking of the selection process, she said that there were five rounds of tough competition. Punctuality, discipline, drill exactness, personality and excellence in hobbies (Kuchipudi), were all carefully evaluated. Currently, she is undergoing final training in New Delhi under NCC Directorate.

It is proud moment for citizens of Vizianagaram as she is one of the only two girls selected from Andhra Pradesh.SITAM director said that SITAM was proud of Neha's achievement. SITAM principal Dr Ramamurthy also appreciated Anna Neha for her achievement.