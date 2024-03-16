Vizianagaram: Lendi College holds 5-day faculty development programme

Vizianagaram : Lendi College of Engineering in association with National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Chandigarh, organised five-day online faculty development programme (FDP) on ‘Free Simulators for ECE lab practices’.

Dr Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal explained the importance of the FDP, as tools are difficult and economically not available to all the students for their practical learning.

Experts on several subjects delivered lectures and enlightened the students in their core syllabus. Multisim Simulator was explained by Ajay Godara and Digital Lab Simulator by Dr Jagriti Saini, founder, Eternal RESTEM.

On the final and fifth day, topic of Communication Lab Simulator was taught by Dr Garima Saini, NITTTR, Chandigarh, and Free Simulator for PCB Design by Dr Payal Bansal. At the end of the seminar, faculty participants from various colleges cleared their doubts on various subjects.