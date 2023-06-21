Vizianagaram: SITAM student felicitated by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vizianagaram : A B.tech student, Anna Neha Thomas of SITAM Engineering College, Vizianagaram has been selected for Excellence Award under “Influential Student category by the government of Andhra Pradesh.”

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presented the award to Anna Neha Thomas at the Jagananna Animutyalu programme in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

As a part of the programme, cash prize of Rs 10,000, a certificate of appreciation and Memento were presented to student.

Neha Thomas expressed her happiness for receiving prestigious award and thanked the state government, management and faculty of SITAM College.

Speaking on the occasion, SITAM College Director Dr Majji Shashi Bhushana Rao, Principal Dr DV Ramamurthy said that winning such a prestigious excellence award is a source of pride for their college.