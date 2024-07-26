VMRDA orders a halt to activities at Vissannapeta layout

Anakapalli: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) officials issued orders stopping all activities at Vissannapet layout following allegations of large-scale land scam.

After the instructions given by VMRDA commissioner K S Viswanathan, officials issued a stop order to a realtor who is developing the layout at Vissannapeta in Anakapalli district.

The JSP and TDP leaders have been lodging complaints about former IT minister Gudivada Amarnath for his alleged involvement in the reported land scam that extends up to 610 acre.

Recently, The Hans India unearthed the facts through its article ‘A detailed probe on cards into Vissannapeta land row’ on July 13, to which the VMRDA officials responded.

JSP corporator P Murthy Yadav lodged a complaint with the VMRDA commissioner to take appropriate action against the layout as soon as the commissioner took charge.

As part of it, VMRDA officials identified an unauthorised layout to an extent of 610 acre at Vissannapeta gram panchayat of Anakapalli district and issued orders to stop activities at the layout. As per the Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities Act, 2016, sale of the plots and misleading the public without proper permission is considered an offense under the Act.

Panchayat secretary of Vissannapeta and planning officials of the VMRDA inspected the site and reported that the layout is being formed by laying gravel and quarry rubbish roads. Any person who deals with the development of land or building by way of sale or otherwise in contravention or without compliance of the Act shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to three years or with a fine equivalent to 20 per cent of the value of the land as fixed by the registration department at the time of undertaking the development.

According to the Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities Act, the officials directed the realtor to stop all the unauthorised development of layout works at the site and layout publicity with immediate effect. Also, the VMRDA officials asked for an explanation from the realtor about the notice given to him to be submitted to the authorities within seven days.