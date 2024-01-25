Live
VPA donates Rs 10.35L to LCGH
Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has sanctioned an amount of Rs.10.35 lakh to Lions Cancer and General Hospital (LCGH), Visakhapatnam to establish Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).
Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has sanctioned an amount of Rs.10.35 lakh to Lions Cancer and General Hospital (LCGH), Visakhapatnam to establish Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). The contribution was made by the port under its corporate social responsibility initiative. Managing trustee of the hospital V Uma Maheswara Rao said the facility will be useful for the plant and thanked the port authorities for their contribution.
This hospital has been treating cancer patients since 1996 and it now treats patients in the fields of general medicine, general surgery, orthopedic, gynecology, ENT, physiotherapy along with palliative care, he stated.
