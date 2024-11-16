VPA holds high-level review on NAVIC Cell 21

Visakhapatnam: Focusing on key inter-ministerial issues, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) organised a high-level review meeting on ‘NAVIC Cell 21’ here on Friday.

The inter-ministerial cell is tasked with assessing the current state of the maritime sector, identifying issues and suggesting actionable solutions. The scope of the study includes reviewing policies and identifying mapping of critical issues across ministries to address bottlenecks, action plans and strategies to expedite resolutions through institutional, policy and initiatives/schemes, process and regulatory reforms.

NAVIC Cell 21 has been established to ensure a structured and comprehensive evaluation of the maritime industry’s progress, with a focus on recommending resolutions for key challenges in the maritime sector.

The primary objective of the meeting was to discuss and coordinate various matters related to different ministries, directions given by secretary, MoPSW with an aim to strengthen inter-ministerial collaboration and define the future course of action for the maritime sector.

In addition, the review covers relevant policies, Acts and guidelines from various ministries, including those related to the Ministries of railways, home affairs, environment and forest, road, transport and highways, new and renewable energy etc., which could be integrated into the maritime sector.

A significant part of the study involves a detailed analysis of international cooperation, agreements, aiming to align with the vision of a ‘Vikasit Bharat’.

Chaired by chairperson of VPA M. Angamuthu, the meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry and other organisations.