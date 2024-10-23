Walkathon, screening camp held to educate people on early detection of breast cancer

Visakhapatnam: Women, who are 40 years old and above, should get screened for breast cancer through digital mammograms at regular intervals, said director of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).’

Inaugurating a breast cancer screening camp at the hospital premises in the city on Tuesday, the VIMS director observed that more breast cancer cases were detected in rural areas and the only way to bring down the incidents would be through early detection and intensifying the screening camps.

He recommended bringing in lifestyle modifications so that women would lead a healthier life. Those who attain puberty before 12 years of age, women who could not give birth, those who are obese and women indulging in tobacco abuse were identified as high risk groups in the survey carried out recently.

Oncologists carried out the screening for women who got their doubts cleared at the camp. Dr Vidya Sagar, Dr Bhavani, among others, conducted screening for the women.

As per statistics of the National Breast Cancer Foundation, over 3,60,000 people are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024. Doctors infuse confidence that with regular screening and early detection, the chances of survival are pretty high. Marking the disease awareness month, they call for a collaborative effort to connect with communities and build awareness about preventive measures and early detection among people.

Walkathon

As part of building awareness about breast cancer, a walkathon was organised by GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.

Aimed at educating people about the significance of early detection and the need for regular screenings to combat breast cancer, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from medical students and staff. The walkathon successfully raised awareness about the disease, encouraging women to prioritise their health and undergo regular check-ups.

After flagging off the walkathon, GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor B Geetanjali said that female breast cancer (BC) is the leading cause of cancer incidence and mortality in India. “It is our collective duty to create increased awareness about breast and cervix cancers,” she added.

Dean SP Rao, general surgery department head J Lakshman Rao, hospital superintendent K Vasanth participated in the walkathon.

In line with the breast cancer awareness week observed by the institution, the general surgery department arranged an expert talk with noted oncologist Dr Karteek Chandra. A large number of students, faculty members participated in the programme.