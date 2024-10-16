Waltair Division carries out various cleanliness activities

Visakhapatnam: As part of commemorating the 155thbirth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Waltair Division observed a 15-day-long ‘Swachhta Pakhwada.’

Led by Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad, a series of campaigns and rallies were organised along the division to ensure the effective implementation of the drive with the support of various clubs, NGOs, associations and companies.

The activities included tree planting in railway colonies and station premises, cleaning approaches at all stations with a strong focus on plastic waste segregation.

Various railway establishments, including diesel loco shed, electric loco shed, coaching complex and offices participated in cleanliness drives and awareness programmes.

To enhance the impact of the ‘Swachhta Pakhwada,’ an intensive awareness campaign utilising social media, streetplays, and digital clips engaging passengers, students, families, pensioners, self-help groups, and other stakeholders was taken up.

Under the guidance of DRM Saurabh Prasad, a large-scale cleanliness programmes were organised at various railway stations in collaboration with NGOs. The East Coast Railway Women Welfare Organisation, led by its president Manjushree Prasad, took charge of cleanliness drives and tree plantation initiatives in railway colonies.

Along with street plays, flash mobs and rallies were organised. Banners and posters were prominently displayed conveying messages on electronic display boards at stations. A number of awareness rallies were held to stress the importance of using separate dustbins to segregate waste.

Audio jingles promoting cleanliness were broadcast through the passenger announcement system. More than 2,000 cloth bags were distributed to passengers and community members across the division.