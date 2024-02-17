War of words intensifies between MLC, MP

Visakhapatnam : For quite a while, exchange of war of words is happening between two political leaders in Visakhapatnam. Though they belonged to the same party earlier, they have now become rivals and hardly could stand one another.

While one is YSRCP leader and Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, the other person is MLC and Jana Sena Party Visakhapatnam urban president Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav.

The MLC was with the YSRCP for quite a long time. He had aspired for the Mayor's post during the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation elections. Despite being an MLA candidate, Vamsi Krishna was made to contest as a corporator though had aspired for higher responsibilities.

Finally, he decided to exit the YSRCP as his aspirations could not be realised in the ruling party. Vamsi Krishna has been very vocal in revealing the names of those who made him quit the YSRCP. He reiterated that both Andhra University Vice-Chancellor and MP MVV Satyanarayana ruined his political career.

After walking out of the YSRCP, Vamsi Krishna joined the JSP and was given responsibility as Visakhapatnam urban president. Even after taking up the new responsibility, he has been criticising the MP and the VC on every occasion possible. The criticism has reached the next level as the MLC mentioned that he has all the evidence to prove the alleged ‘illegal activities’ carried out by the MP.

In the meantime, MVV Satyanarayana has decided to contest as Visakhapatnam East constituency MLA in the ensuing elections to the State Assembly and he is currently the coordinator of the constituency.

While Vamsi Krishna joined hands with Visakhapatnam East constituency TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and vows to work hard to defeat MVV in the constituency. “My sole target is to see MVV faces defeat by a huge margin in the East constituency in the ensuing polls,” Vamsi Krishna says. The TDP and JSP leaders announced at a media conference that the “irregularities” committed by the MP would soon be exposed with evidence.

However, MP MVV Satyanarayana responded on a cool note stating that he feels pity on Vamsi Krishna as the latter lost his “senses” and money after facing defeat twice in the earlier elections.

“He has no stature to criticise me. and I can only sympathise with him as he lost all the money and many were financially affected due to Vamsi Krishna. I have a list of the victims and it will not take a long time for me to expose it. However, I don’t indulge in personal criticism like Vamsi does,” responded the MP.

Referring to the threats by Vamsi Krishna, the MP said he will not be afraid of such empty threats. “Let him (Vamsi) do whatever he wants. I am not here to react to his empty threats. It’s a waste of time for me and hence I will refrain from it,” he added, cautioning the MLC that it is better he keeps a check on the statements being made against an MP.

Meanwhile, supporters of both the leaders express concern over the rivalry brewing between the MP and MLC and how it would turn out in the days to come.