Will Jangalapalli be a thorn in the flesh for YSRCP in Chittoor?

Chittoor : The decision to replace sitting YSRCP MLA Aarani Srinivasulu in Chittoor Assembly constituency has stirred up significant turmoil within the ruling party.

Aarani Srinivasulu, also known as Jangalapalli Srinivasulu, who belongs to influential Balija community, anticipated a second term. However, the party opted for a change, selecting MC Vijayananda Reddy as its candidate for the upcoming general elections to AP Assembly.

Initially, speculations swirled that Jangalapalli would secure Rajya Sabha ticket. But his chances within the ruling party to contest either as MLA or for Parliament have dwindled. The Balija community has voiced its discontent towards the party leadership for overlooking Srinivasulu, viewing it as a profound injustice against their community.

Community leaders convened two press conferences in Chittoor, demanding rectification of this perceived slight. They assert that favouring a candidate from Reddy community over a Balija leader is a grievous insult to their entire community. Reports say that they are prepared to mobilise their collective influence to address this issue.

Jangalapalli Srinivasulu began his political journey with Telugu Desam Party, where he served for a long time. Later he joined erstwhile Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) in 2009 and contested in Assembly elections on PRP ticket for the first time, but narrowly lost to Congress candidate CK Babu by a meagre margin of 1,710 votes.

Following the merger of PRP with Congress, Srinivasulu rejoined TDP and assumed the role of district president. Denied TDP ticket in 2014, he shifted allegiance to YSRCP and contested on that party ticket and again lost by a margin of 6,799 votes in the hands of TDP candidate DK Satyaprabha. In 2019 elections, he won with a margin of 39,968 votes against TDP candidate A S Manohar.

Despite maintaining composure thus far, Srinivasulu faces mounting pressure from his community, which may compel him to take a decisive stance in the upcoming elections. Reports say that during his tenure as MLA, he lacked support from his party's rival faction, a group now represented by the chosen candidate.

It is speculated that Srinivasulu is contemplating to join some other party and work against the YSRCP candidate. The possibility of joining Jana Sena is not ruled out.