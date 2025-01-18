YLP book on Kamala Harris released

Visakhapatnam: Prof Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, former Member of Parliament and president of Vishwa Hindi Parishad, highlighted the growing influence of women in contemporary society during the re-lease of his new book ‘Samaraseela Dheera Vanitha Kamala Harris’ here on Friday.

Releasing the book, former Mayor Rajana Ramani emphasised the pivotal role women play in shaping a progressive world. “Women are the cornerstone of societal progress. Their tireless dedication uplifts communities and sets a powerful example for the world,” the former Mayor remarked.

The first copy of ‘Samaraseela Dheera Vanitha Kamala Harris’ was handed over to P. Brah-manandam, a prominent industrialist, who spoke about the significance of the book in cele-brating the accomplishments of women. He lauded how women have consistently shattered barriers, paving the way for future generations.

Author and Prof Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad recalled the inspiration behind his book, revealing that he aimed to honour the strength and perseverance of women, with US vice-president Ka-mala Harris serving as a key symbol. “Kamala Harris exemplifies courage, determination, and an enduring commitment to equality,” the author of the book stated.

Further, Prof Lakshmi Prasad highlighted the ongoing efforts of the Lok Nayak Foundation, an organisation he leads and it is dedicated to recognising individuals who made remarkable contributions to society, particularly those working for the upliftment of marginalised com-munities. He shared that every year, on January 18th, the foundation hosts a tribute event to honour the legacy of former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao.