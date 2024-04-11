Live
Just In
YSRCP corporator joins TDP in Ongole
Ongole : For the first time in the history of the Ongole Municipal Corporation, a corporator elected on a party symbol defected into another party.
YSRCP corporator from Division No 37, Chennupati Venugopal, deserted his party and joined TDP in the presence of the TDP MP candidate for Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, TDP AP vice-president and MLA candidate Damacharla Janardhana Rao, at a programme in Sujatha Nagar here on Wednesday.
TDP leader Mantri Srinu coordinated the joining of Chennupati Venugopal, and his family members Chennupati Prasad, Chennupati Haribabu, Chennupati Srinivasa Rao, Singamsetti Sivasankar Das, Shaik Anwar Basha and others into the TDP.
The newly-joined leaders promised full support for the MP and MLA candidates Srinivasulu Reddy and Janardhana Rao.