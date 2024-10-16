YSRCP demands withdrawal of rowdy-sheet against party corporator

Visakhapatnam: Demanding an immediate closure of the rowdy-sheet against Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation 60th ward corporator PV Suresh, a protest was carried out at the Gandhi statue near GVMC office in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The YSRCP leaders said that the rowdy-sheet was opened against the corporator with an intention of troubling him due to prevailing political rivalry.

The protest was carried out under the leadership of Visakhapatnam west constituency former MLA Malla Vijaya Prasad.

Speaking on the occasion, former IT Minister and YSRCP district president Gudivada Amarnath alleged that the alliance government was filing false cases against the YSRCP leaders and it should be stopped. He said that the YSRCP leaders are being forced to join the TDP. If they reject the offer, the alliance government is registering false cases against the leaders, he added. The former minister said that they would not be afraid of such threats and the party will fight against the anarchical rule of the TDP leaders. Amarnath said that false cases will be dealt with judicially.

Further, the YSRCP district president alleged that the police are advising the Opposition to compromise with the TDP leaders and stay away from the police cases.

Speaking about the corporator, Amarnath reminded that PV Suresh conducted a number of social service activities. He said that the YSRCP is against Suresh’s rowdy sheet.

Former MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar alleged that the TDP government is indulging in revenge politics and filing false cases against the YSRCP leaders and activists. He said that the days are near as people will teach the alliance government a befitting lesson soon.

MLC Varadhu Kalyani, YSRCP state chief secretary Ravi Reddy, Deputy Mayor Kattumuri Sateesh, constituency observers Molli Apparao, Tippala Devan Reddy, Pedada Ramanakumari, floor leader Banala Srinivasa Rao, other corporators were present.