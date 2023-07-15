YSRCP govt aims to make women financially independent

Visakhapatnam: Former Chief Minister of AP late YS Rajasekhara Reddy focused on making every woman a millionaire, but YS Jagan Mohan Reddy aims to encourage every woman to be an entrepreneur, said YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy.

Inaugurating Jagananna Mahila Mart stalls set up by members of the Self-Help Groups under the aegis of GVMC and MEPMA here on Friday, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has initiated several welfare programmes for women.

With an intention of empowering women economically, the Chief Minister waived off loans of DWCRA group members, Subba Reddy mentioned. He lauded the Chief Minister who introduced Navaratnalu in his election manifesto and implemented it 100 per cent.

The YSRCP regional coordinator mentioned that women between 45 to 60 years of age are not only financially encouraged through YSR Cheyutha but also selling the products made by them through Jagananna Mahila Marts.

He stated that the e-market space is being introduced to sell the DWCRA group products anywhere in the country. He appealed to DWCRA groups to elect an efficient government like YSRCP. Subba Reddy clarified that the people would never believe in the opposition parties.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s aim was to strengthen the women financially.

Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy mentioned that selling handicrafts through the Urban Mahila Mart would ease their marketing woes. South constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar said a number of welfare schemes were being implemented for women so as to put them at the forefront in all fields on par with men.

Bhimili constituency MLA M Srinivasa Rao, VMRDA chairperson Akkramani Vijaya Nirmala, MEPMA managing director Vijaya Lakshmi, Deputy Mayor Kattamuri Satish, corporators and chairmen from various corporations were present.