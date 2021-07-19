YSRCP leaders bag plum posts in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: With each passing day, the ruling party is improving its strength in Visakhapatnam, which is all set to become the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh.



The state government has given top priority to Visakhapatnam when it comes to AP nominated posts. It has given a niche status to the party candidates who contested and lost in the general elections.

Apart from five state-wide chairmanships for corporations, the posts were given for another six at district-level.

In connection with this, Akkaramani Vijaya Nirmalahas been appointed as the chairperson of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA). The plum post was lying vacant after the demise of Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao in October 2020. Bollavarapu John Wesley is the new Chairman of State Christian (Minorities) Finance Corporation Limited.

Kammila Kannapa Raju (KK Raju) has been appointed as the Chairman of New and Renewable Energy Corporation of AP (NEDCAP).

Malla Vijaya Prasad as Chairman of AP Education and Welfare, Infrastructure Development Corporation. The former MLA contested as an MLA candidate from the West constituency in the 2019 elections and lost.

Seethamraju Sudhakar as Chairman of State Brahmin Welfare and Development Corporation and Sataka Bullibabu as TRICOR chairman.

While Konda Rama Devi has been appointed as the chairperson of Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha, Palla Chinatalli bagged the post of the District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS) chairperson and she lost the recent GVMC election from the 67th ward.

Noted auditor Gannamani Venkateswara Rao (popularly known as GV) was appointed as the Chairman of Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited (GVSCCL) and Chintakayala Anita as the District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) chairperson.

Chokkakula Lakshmi is the new Chairperson of Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Petroleum, Chemical and Petro-Chemical Investment Region (VKPCPIR).

Akkaramani Vijaya Nirmala, who was elected as the VMRDA chairperson, contested from the East constituency as an MLA candidate and lost in the 2019 general elections.

The victory of four TDP MLAs in Visakhapatnam city in the 2019 general elections proved that the ruling party does not have adequate grip in Visakhapatnam. This prompted the government to take all necessary steps to strengthen its army, especially in Visakhapatnam.

This apart, the YSRCP has been inviting the TDP leaders to join the ruling party to weaken the TDP in Visakhapatnam even further.

Based on the community, the YSRCP selected the candidates for nominated posts.