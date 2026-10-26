YSRCP leaders launch ‘Save Vizag’ campaign

Visakhapatnam: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) intensified its campaign for the upcoming Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections, declaring that the contest is a fight between protecting the city’s interests and selling its valuable resources.

With the slogan ‘Save Vizag’, the party pledged to safeguard Visakhapatnam’s lands, environment, people’s rights and future, while accusing the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of promoting a ‘Sell Vizag’ policy.

At the media conference held here on Sunday, former ministers Kurasala Kannababu and Gudivada Amarnath, MLC and YSRCP mayoral candidate Varudhu Kalyani, and party Visakhapatnam district president K K Raju alleged that the government failed to deliver on its promises to the city during the past two-and-a-half-years.

The leaders alleged that thousands of acres of valuable lands were being handed over to corporate entities instead of being distributed to the poor for housing. They accused the government of turning Visakhapatnam into ‘Sell Vizag’ by allotting valuable land at throwaway prices, including arrangements involving rates as low as 99 paise per acre, and questioned the priorities behind such decisions. The YSRCP leaders accused the ruling alliance of attempting to undermine the democratic process in the local body elections. They alleged that, following questions raised by the court over the obstruction of nominations, attempts were being made to file bogus nominations in the name of YSRCP candidates. They further alleged that restrictions on nominations, the house arrest of party leaders and the misuse of the police machinery were a threat to democracy.

The leaders claimed that pressure was being exerted on YSRCP corporator candidates to withdraw their nominations, with alleged threats of business-related restrictions and promises of financial assistance if they stepped aside. Such practices, they maintained, were an attack on the democratic rights of candidates and voters.

YSRCP Visakhapatnam district president KK Raju said the GVMC elections represented a contest between democracy and the misuse of political power. He alleged that the government is neglecting Visakhapatnam’s development and failing to resolve drinking water problems. The party leaders criticised the government over the rising prices of essential commodities, alleging that the growing financial burden on ordinary families was being overshadowed by political distractions. They called upon voters to reject what they described as the ruling alliance’s anti-people policies and support the YSRCP’s campaign to protect the city’s interests.

YSRCP mayoral candidate Varudhu Kalyani alleged that the ruling alliance failed to implement its election promises. She stated that the government failed to control prices and assured voters that the YSRCP would focus on the development of all sectors if it returned to power. Appealing to voters to support Varudhu Kalyani for the mayor’s post and ensure the victory of YSRCP corporator candidates, the leaders urged voters to exercise their franchise in favour of the party’s fan symbol, describing it as a vote to safeguard Visakhapatnam’s future. The ‘Save Vizag’ campaign poster was launched on the occasion.