31.99 percent polling registered bin Warangal till 12 PM
Highlights
The MLC election polling in Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda districts is going on peacefully.
The MLC election polling in Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda districts is going on peacefully. The polling began at 8 am and has seen a high voter turnout so far.
By 10 am, the polling percentage in the district stood at 10.31, showing an enthusiastic participation by the voters. As the day progressed, the voter turnout continued to increase significantly. By noon, the polling percentage in the district had reached 31.99, indicating a growing interest among the voters to cast their ballots.
The latest data reveals that a total of 3295 voters, including 2100 men and 1195 women, have participated in the polling process.
