A student devises mobile detector
A student Varshini has developed a mobile detector, which could detect mobile phones when used in prohibited areas.
Mobiles are very important for people to be connected to one another, there are situations or places where there usage is to be prohibited either due to security reasons or it may cause health hazards.
There are techniques which have been formulated or proposed on how mobiles can be detected. Most of them use the features such as audio system, RF system and common materials of the phones and try to look into how they can be used as basis to detect mobiles.
The mobile detector utilises the RF system of the cell phone as the feature to be used to detect its presence. A circuit that detects signals of the range 0.9GHz to 3GHz is used to detect a cell phone when in use. When the signal is detected, an LED blinks to indicate the usage of a mobile within a radius of 1.5metres.