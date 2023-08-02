Adilabad: Mild tension prevails as officials seize shops

Adilabad: Mild tension prevailed at Shivaji chowk vegetable market after seizing of wholesale and retail shops by municipal authorities here on Tuesday.

The shopkeepers alleged that the municipal authorities have illegally seized their shops without giving them any seizing letter and created problems for their business.

speaking on the occasion District Congress party president Sajid Khan questioned the concerned authorities that is there any seizing letter, they replied that they don’t have any letter but following the directions of authorities they are seizing of the shops, they said.

Sajid Khan said that about 52 poor families of vegetable shopkeepers will fall on the road and they should be given another place immediately, he demanded.

Vegetable vendors Haridas, Rajanna, Ayub Bhai and others were present.