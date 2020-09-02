Bandaru Dattatreya inaugurates Chaitanya varsity

Warangal: By imparting quality education, the Chaitanya Group of Institutions, which recently got the Deemed to be University status, has already carved a niche for itself, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said.

Inaugurating the Chaitanya Deemed to be University through virtual platform from Raj Bhavan in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday, he heaped praise on the Chaitanya for implementing some of the programmes recommended by the National Education Policy-2020

"It's not all that easy to reach the level of 'Deemed to be University' for an educational institute. It involves a lot of process and compliance of stringent rules before the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, confers the statues," Dattatreya said.

The Governor heaped praise on Chancellor of the Chaitanya University Dr Ch V Purushotham Reddy, stating that he worked hard with unwavering dedication to establish such a high standard institution. He also referred to the phenomenon success of the institution in imparting quality education, several awards and accolades such as NAAC 'A' grade for three consecutive times, autonomous cycle for three cycles etc. in the last three decades.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor Dr Purushotham Reddy said after the establishment of Chaitanya Degree College in 1991, PG, Engineering and Pharmacy were established in a phased manner. He further said, "In our journey of 30 years we have crossed many milestones to reach the present status. We are striving to make Chaitanya a premier University," he said.

Reddy said that they were the first in the country to conduct the UG and PG final year examinations (descriptive) and Ph.D. eligibility test (MCQs) through 'At-Home-exam' in accordance with the UGC guidelines.

Referring to their partnership with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to offer academic interface programmes, Reddy said that they have achieved tremendous success in placements and improvising the curriculum in accordance with the industry needs.

Former minister E Peddi Reddy, Viswa Bharati Education Society Secretary Ch Suvarna Devi, Co-chairpersons E Vikram Reddy, Dr Ch Sathvika, OSD Dr K Veera Venkataiah, Registrar Prof M Ravinder, Dean faculty of Science Prof BS Anuradha were among others present.