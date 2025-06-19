Live
BCI farmers get global recognition
Warangal: Prajwal Farmer Producer Company managing committee member Edla Rajitha, who belongs to Pathipaka village under Shayampet mandal in Hanumakonda, appreciated the farmers practicing the H&M Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a global programme focused on making cotton production more sustainable.
Taking part in the two-day Impact Panel Training in Turkey on Wednesday, Rajitha said that WWF India has been supporting the 15,563 Prajwal farmers in Shayampet, Geesugonda, Regonda, and Parvathagiri mandals in carrying out the H&M Better Cotton Initiative (BCI).
