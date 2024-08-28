  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Warangal

Bhagavathi School student selected for swimming competition

Bhagavathi School student selected for swimming competition
x
Highlights

Chairman Ramana Rao announced that N. Anihashree, 7th-grade student of Bhagavathi School, Karimnagar has been selected for the National Swimming Competition.

Karimnagar: Chairman Ramana Rao announced that N. Anihashree, 7th-grade student of Bhagavathi School, Karimnagar has been selected for the National Swimming Competition. She showcased exceptional talent in the state-level swimming competition and secured a place in the national-level competition. Director B. Vijayalakshmi expressed pride in Anihashree’s achievement, saying it’s a matter of great pride that a student from their school has been selected for the national-level competition.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X