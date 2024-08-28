Bhagavathi School student selected for swimming competition

Karimnagar: Chairman Ramana Rao announced that N. Anihashree, 7th-grade student of Bhagavathi School, Karimnagar has been selected for the National Swimming Competition. She showcased exceptional talent in the state-level swimming competition and secured a place in the national-level competition. Director B. Vijayalakshmi expressed pride in Anihashree’s achievement, saying it’s a matter of great pride that a student from their school has been selected for the national-level competition.