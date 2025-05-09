Live
BHUPALAPALLY: IG, SP inspect security for Saraswati Pushkaralu
BHUPALAPALLY: Robust security arrangements are being made to ensure that devotees attending the 12-day-long Saraswati Pushkaralu at
Kaleshwaram face no inconvenience, said Multi-Zone IG S Chandrasekhar Reddy said here on Thursday.
Along with SP Kiran Khare, the IG personally inspected the temple surroundings, parking areas, CCTV installations, queue lines for devotees, and security measures at the Pushkar ghats in Kaleshwaram.
He mentioned that large numbers of devotees from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh are expected to attend the Pushkaralu, and strict measures are being taken to ensure a smooth experience for them.
The IG offered prayers at the Kaleshwar Mukteshwar Swamy temple,where temple officials and priests welcomed him with a traditional Poorna Kumbham.