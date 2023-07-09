BJP failed, say BRS & Congress

Warangal: The BRS and the Congress leaders have come down heavily on the BJP, accusing it of failing to fulfill the assurances given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014. In a statement released from Philadelphia, US, the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao found fault with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“It’s an utter waste of public money to come down to Warangal for the sake of criticising KCR. Modi should clarify what the Centre had done for Telangana development. Right from the beginning Modi has bitter feelings towards Telangana, Errabelli said. Modi says that Gram Panchayats in Telangana lacked development even though the Centre had given many awards to them, Errabelli said.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, who spoke to media persons, said that Modi has no moral right to criticise KCR. Whatever development took place in Telangana was due to the efforts of KCR. “Modi was trying to woo the people in Warangal by laying the foundation stone for the wagon manufacturing unit instead of a rail coach factory,” Vinay said. The Centre which set up rail coach factories in Latur (Maharashtra) and Dahod (Gujarat) needs to answer why it failed to do so in Kazipet, Vinay demanded.

Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said that people are aware of the fact that BRS and the BJP have clandestine understanding. “Both the BJP and the BRS are scared of Congress,” Naini said. He found fault with the State Government for keeping Congress leaders under house arrest.