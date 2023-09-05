BJP set to clinch power in Telangana

Warangal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commands a massive following especially among the youth, Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank Limited chairman and senior BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao said here on Monday. “Modi is a visionary and he emerged as the most popular global leader in the last nine years. The welfare schemes and developmental programmes carried out by the BJP-led Central Government made Modi a popular leader on the world stage,” Pradeep Rao said.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Smart Cities Mission, Startup India, HRIDAY (Heritage City Development & Augmentation Yojana) are some of the most popular programmes initiated by the Modi Government, Pradeep Rao said. Goal to make India a 5-trillion-dollar economy by 2024 is Modi’s dream, he added.

Pradeep Rao expressed confidence that the BJP would establish a ‘double engine sarkar’ in Telangana by winning the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The BRS which failed to fulfill its election promises is trying to lure the voters with new promises, he added.

He said that people have lost their trust in the BRS Government and they will teach a lesson to that party in the upcoming elections. A large number of leaders from the 40th Division of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) have joined the BJP on the occasion. Kandikonda Ramesh, Kothakonda Shankar, Mekala Ravi, A Sathish, K Mallesham, A Bhaskar, Radharapu Ganesh, A Vinay, S Suresh and Pitta Vinod were among others who joined the BJP.