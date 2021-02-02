Bouquets and brickbats for Budget 2021

Karimnagar/ Warangal: After the corona outbreak and the subsequent domino effect it showed on world economies, including India, the Union Budget presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday gave a little respite to people with the 137 per cent hike in allocation to health sector.

Expressing her views on the budget, Dr Lavanya, a resident of Karimnagar city said it was a good sign to increase the funding for the health sector. She welcomed the allotment of Rs 35,000 crore for corona vaccine.

While in view of ongoing farmers strike, farmers thought that they would not be given major share in the Union Budget. When The Hans India contacted a farmer, G Sammi Reddy, from Kishtampet village of Peddapally district, he expressed happiness over allotment of special funds for minimum support price for the produce.

He demanded the government to increase the cold storage facilities across the country so that the farmers could store their produce until they get a good price. However, he said it was disappointing over cut in budget allocation for PM Kisan funds.

Rajaiah, a retired employee, appreciated the Centre for giving relaxation in income tax up to Rs 5 lakh for pensioners who crossed 75 years of age. Speaking to The Hans India, an economics lecturer, K Rajesham, said that the government was taking loans to fill the gap between the income and expenditure. The Finance Minister must take necessary steps for preventing the economic crisis and for that, the government should increase the expenditure rate by sanctioning loans which ensure the total demand and generate more employment opportunities.

While in Warangal, many have felt disappointed with the budget. Speaking to The Hans India, Aruna Choudhury, a homemaker from Hanamkonda, said that the Centre with an eye on elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala had made budget allocations for rail projects and development of the national highways.

However, it disappointed Telangana with no allocations. Manjula Agarwal, a teacher from Hanamkonda, felt that the Budget was grossly disappointing with the salaried sector not getting any reprieve from income tax. The prices of all essential goods and electronics to go up, she rued. "The Union Budget-2021 is disappointing as it has nothing for the poor and middleclass at a time when the prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing. Further, the increase in cess on fuel is like rubbing salt into the wounds," said Dr Ephraim Raju, PRO, SDLCE, Kakatiya University.