BRS cadres stage protest over Revanth’s ‘sisters’ jibe

Warangal: BRS cadres led by former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar staged a dharna near Kaloji Junction in Hanumakonda on Thursday, in protest against certain remarks made against women MLAs by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

It may be mentioned here that during the Assembly session on Wednesday, the CM cautioned the BRS working president K T Rama Rao not to trust the sisters (Akkalu) seated behind him. The jibe was allegedly aimed at MLAs Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunitha Laxma Reddy.

Vinay who condemned the remarks of the CM and other ministers demanded an apology from them. He said that the ruling Congress stooped to a new low by insulting the women members. The women in the State will teach a fitting lesson to the CM and his ministers, he said.

“The Revanth Reddy Government is abusing the BRS members to cover up its inability to fulfill the election promises. But the BRS will fight against the Congress Government on behalf of the people until it fulfills Six Guarantees and other assurances given to the people,” Vinay said.

Later, the BRS cadre burned the effigy of CM Revanth Reddy.

Deputy mayor Rizwana Shameem Masood, Corporators Nalla Swaroopa rani, Sanku Narsing, Immadi Raju Lohitha, Soda Kiran, Bionpally Ranjith Rao. Chennam Madhu, BRS Warangal West constituency coordinator Puli Rajanikanth, .eaders Jorika Ramesh, U Sarangapani and Ch Ramesh were among others who participated in the protest.