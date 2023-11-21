BRS will certainly score hat-trick win: Errabelli

Warangal: All the tribal habitations (thandas) in the State have witnessed all-round development, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Campaigning along with his wife Usha Dayakar Rao in several villages of Raiparthy mandal on Monday, Errabelli, who is seeking re-election from Palakurthi constituency, urged the people to differentiate the development that took place before and after the formation of Telangana.

He said that KCR ensured irrigation facilities to give a fillip to agriculture by constructing Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), besides tackling the power problem efficiently. He said that no other State in the country had initiated out-of-the-box schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Dalit Bandhu and BC Bandhu etc. He urged the people not to entertain those who want to do politics with cash bags.

Errabelli asserted that BRS will certainly score a hat-trick by winning the elections. He urged the people to support the BRS to further the development of Telangana.